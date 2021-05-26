By Wole Mosadomi – Minna No fewer than 100 people have been confirmed dead when a boat capsized in Niger state.

The boat was said to have taken off from Loko mina in Niger state and was heading to Kebbi state.

The incident occurred around 7:30 am and most of the passengers were said to be traders heading to trade in a popular Market in Kebbi state.

About 180 passengers were said to be on board.

A source from the area told Vanguard Correspondent that only 20 passengers had been rescued as at 6:30 pm and 4 corpses have been recovered.

The major cause of the accident could not be immediately ascertained but inside source attributed it to overloading.

ALSO READ: FG seeks Ghana’s support in MOWCA election “The boat is old and it was also overloaded,” the source revealed.

Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, when contacted confirmed the incident.

“It is true that a boat capsized and search and rescue operation is ongoing by the Marine police, NIWA and our local divers”, Inga remarked.

Just three weeks ago, a similar incident occurred in Tijana in Munya local government area of the state where 28 people were reportedly dead.

Over 100 people were also in the boat when it capsized from Cuba Market with many passengers yet unfound. The boat was also overloaded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

