Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, (August 16, 1951 – May 5, 2010) was declared winner of the controversial presidential election which held on April 21, 2007. Sworn in on May 29, 2007, Yar’Adua spent three years in power battling with his health challenges until death eventually won the battle. He left Nigeria for Saudi Arabia to receive treatment for pericarditis. During his absence ex-President Goodluck Jonathan assumed the position of acting president after a vote by Nigeria’s National Assembly. Yar’adua returned to Nigeria on May, 2, 2010, died on the 5th and was buried on the 6th, in his hometown in Katsina according to Islamic rites Eleven years after his demise, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Atiku Abubakar, Saraki, and others have paid tributes to the former principal Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Jonathan in a series of tweets on Wednesday described Yar’Adua as a friend and brother who shared a common vision of a peaceful and united Nigeria

He said the late President will always be remembered as a peacemaker and nation builder.

His tweets read: “Today, I celebrate my boss, friend, colleague, and brother, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who departed this world 11 years ago.

“As politicians, we shared a common vision of a peaceful, united, and just nation.

“President Yar’Adua kept faith with this vision, channeling his strength and time in pursuit of an egalitarian society, until his last breath.

"Although out of our sight, his legacies live with us and his memory we will continue to cherish.

“We will always remember him as a peacemaker, nation builder, and democrat whose timeline was defined by virtues of service, peace, truth, and love. – GEJ”

Also, former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar shared on his Twitter page “Eleven years in remembrance of our late President Umaru Yar’Adua—a patriot and compassionate leader. May your memory continue to be a blessing.”

While the Immediate past President of Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki penned down a tribute to the late president wrote: “On this day 11-years ago, Nigeria lost a selfless, patriotic and committed leader — and I lost a great friend. As we remember President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua today, we celebrate his legacy of integrity and pray that the mercy of Almighty Allah (SWT) continues to be upon him. Amin.”

