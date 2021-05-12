Operatives of Lagos state police command have foiled attempts by suspected hoodlums to raze two police stations in the state.

The police command also disclosed that its officers repelled the attack and eventually apprehended 12 persons.

According to Punch, the crisis started when a yet-to-be-identified motorcyclist was allegedly shot dead by a policeman in the Ile-Epo area along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos State, on Monday, 24 May.

The motorcyclist was arrested for an offence and the policemen were alleged to have asked him to part with an undisclosed amount to secure his freedom.

The request was, however, said to have annoyed the motorcyclist, who started arguing with the policemen, and in the process, one of them allegedly shot him.

His colleagues became annoyed about the incident and started terrorising the area and attempted to set the police station ablaze.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said attempts to burn down the station were resisted, adding that 12 suspects were arrested.

He stated, “The Lagos State Police Command has tactically repelled some hoodlums, who attempted to set ablaze the Oke-Odo Division of the command on Monday, May 24, 2021, and 12 of them were arrested. The command wishes to state clearly that no life was lost and the police station was never burnt.”

In another development, efforts by hoodlums to also set the Elemoro Police Division ablaze were thwarted on Monday.

Reacting to the incident, Adejobi said the attempt by the hoodlums was in connection with a case of a fatal accident recorded in the area on Monday, adding that normalcy had been restored in the area.

He said, “Similarly, the command has restored normalcy in the Elemoro Police Division, where another set of hoodlums attempted to set ablaze the newly-built police station, which accommodates the Area ‘J’ Command, Ajah, and the Elemoro Division of the command, in connection with a case of fatal accident recorded in the area on Monday, May 24, 2021.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has deployed adequate personnel in the areas. He has also ordered that the incidents at Oke-Odo and Elemoro be thoroughly investigated. The details of the incidents will be revealed as soon as possible.

“The CP, therefore, appealed to members of the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on the deck

