Thirteen persons including a police officer have been killed, and a police station burnt down after armed bandits attacked Beri town in Bobi district of Niger state.

According to a statement released by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, the attack left several people injured. The agency added that the bandits also attacked Unguwan Malam Bako in Kotonkoro district and abducted an unconfirmed number of people.

This is coming barely a day after an unspecified number of children were abducted from an Islamiyya school in Tegina town in Rafi local government area of the state.

The attack began at about 10 am on Monday, 31 May, in Unguwan Malam village along Bangi Kotokoro road in Beri before the bandits entered the main town, The Nation reports.

According to the documents, some of the names of the deceased were listed. They include Idris Ahmed Kwata, Hadiza Umaru Tunga, Momi Dalandi, Ibrahim Dalkadi, Yau Dalladi, Saadiya Garba and Garba Umar.

Others are: Tashanjirgi, Hussaini Shuaib, Ayuba Garba, Abdullahi Jodi, Alhaji Isah Kasakohi, and Fatima Nasiru Kwata.

The state governor, Abubakar Bello, in a statement released on Sunday, May 30, had described the state of insecurity as a “war situation.”

“The situation has reached crisis level, in fact, it’s a war situation that we have to confront without further delay,” he said