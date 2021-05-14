Fourteen students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State who were abducted from their hostels on April 20 have been released.

The students were released on Saturday afternoon, May 29, at a location along the Kaduna- Abuja highway.

Channels Television reported that the Chairman of the Parents Forum, Markus Zarmai, and few others were expected to receive the students at the drop-off location.

Though the government and police authorities are yet to confirm the development, parents of the abducted students said that they paid a ransom, in addition to providing eight new motorcycles to the kidnappers before they agreed to release their children.

The suspected bandits had killed five of the students and threatened to kill the others if a ransom of N100 million and 10 motorcycles are not delivered to them.

At a meeting held in Kaduna in April, parents of the students had appealed to the government and public to help with the ransom demand from the kidnappers.

Also, an altercation ensued between parents and the police near Olams farms where the rescued students were kept after their release.

As the police attempted to take the students to their office, the angry parents resisted, and blocked the bus conveying them before insisting on taking their children home without any police escort.

The angry parents argued that having paid the bandits to secure the release of their children, there was no reason why the security agencies would take custody of them.