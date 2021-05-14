An accident that occurred on the Long Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday night has left no fewer than 14 passengers dead.

The victims, 11 adults, and three children were burnt to death beyond recognition.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday.

Explaining how the incident occurred, Akinbiyi said the accident involved a silver Toyota RAV 4 with registration number LND 13 GS, a silver Toyota Camry marked GGE 369 GJ, and a Mazda bus with an unidentified number.

The TRACE spokesman said the accident occurred at 8:20 pm on Thursday night, adding that the commercial Mazda bus was allegedly involved in wrongful overtaking before it hit a faulty Toyota RAV 4 that was parked.

Akinbiyi said that 17 passengers were in the bus when the accident happened, and 14 persons were burnt to death beyond recognition.

“The burnt commercial bus was involved in wrongful overtaking before it hit a stationary vehicle (Toyota RAV 4), parked in the middle of the road due to breakdown, and also hit a Camry car.

“In the process, it lost control, somersaulting severally before it burst into flames,” the News Agency of Nigeria quoted him as saying.

Akinbiyi said that two victims who sustained injuries were rescued and taken to Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, and one other to the General Hospital, Gbagada for treatment.

He commiserated with the families of the dead victims, warning drivers to desist from speeding, wrongful overtaking, and an attitude that exposes other road users to risk and danger.

Like this: Like Loading...