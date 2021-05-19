Feranmi Fasunle, a 19-year-old student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State has committed suicide by consuming the highly potent insecticide, Sniper.

Following the sad incident which occurred on Wednesday night, the institution has said a thorough investigation will be launched.

According to reports on several media platforms, Fasunle, a 200-level student of the Department of Political Science at the varsity consumed the insecticide in her room and was later rushed to the school’s health centre. However, she was referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo where she died in the early hours of Thursday..

While rumours suggested she committed suicide due to relationship issues, her friends have insisted that she had no boyfriend.

Speaking to PUNCH, the Head of Media and Protocols of the institution, Victor Akinpelumi, described the student’s death as unfortunate, saying there was an indication that Fasunle committed suicide for another reason and not relationship matters.

Akinpelumi said: “It is true that she committed suicide. We have not been officially briefed but the only detail we have is that she took sniper and she was later rushed to the state health centre and from there she was referred to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo.

“The bad incident happened on Wednesday and we have not carried out our findings to ascertain if she committed suicide over relationship issues but from what we gathered she had no boyfriend.

“The doctor, who spoke with me, said those who brought her said they were close to her and that she was not involved in any relationship. So, why she did that to herself is what we are yet to know.

“We will further react if we later know why she took that decision to take her own life.”

Following the development the father of the deceased has reacted.

Deceased’s Father

The father of the deceased, Adeolu Akande who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), issued a statement to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, saying the family would reach out to the institution so that an investigation into the incident will be launched.

