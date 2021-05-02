Gas explosion

A gas explosion on Friday rocked Abeokuta, injuring two people. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosion occurred barely 24 hours after one person was killed and another injured in a gas explosion at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Thursday.

NAN reports that the Friday’s explosion occurred at the CSCC construction yard at Onikoko area of Abeokuta.

Two people were seriously injured while vehicles were destroyed by the explosion.

It was gathered that the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

NAN also gathered that the explosion occurred from a cylinder filled with gas but not in use.

The explosion affected many buildings on the Onikoko -Adigbe axis, vehicles and a teacher in a classroom at St. Louis College, Abeokuta.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Femi Ogunbanwo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Kehinde Onasanya, and some other officials of the state, urgently visited the scene of the incident to assess the damage.

Meanwhile, the state government has stopped sale of industrial gas to avert further explosions.

Ogunbanwo made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abeokuta.

The commissioner said that the state government had put a temporary stop to sale of industrial gas in the state, as a result of multiple gas explosions in recent times.

Ogunbanwo said that all major stakeholders were expected to abide by the directive, warning that anyone selling adulterated gas products or violating safety protocols would face the full wrath of the law.

He said that Gov. Dapo Abiodun had been in consultations with relevant agencies of government and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate and bring to book those engaging in sharp practices that could cause gas explosion.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Dr Ola Oresanya, described the incident as ugly, urging that it must be nipped in the bud.

Earlier, a team consisting of Ogunbanwo, Oresanya and some other government officials visited scenes of gas explosion and some gas plant outlets.

This led to sealing of two gas plants in Omida and Idi-Ori in Abeokuta.





