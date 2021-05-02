Two people have been shot dead at a casino in Wisconsin, police said, in the latest shooting incident to hit the United States, The Guardian reports.

The suspected gunman was also shot dead by police after he opened fire on Saturday evening, 1 May, in the dining room of the Radisson hotel section of the Oneida casino, near Green Bay in the northern part of the state.

Lt Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County sheriff’s office said investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person he was angry at, but the person wasn’t at the casino at the time. Instead, the gunman decided to shoot some of the intended victim’s friends or co-workers, police said. One other person was injured.

Pawlak said it was not clear if the shooter was a former employee of the restaurant or casino, but said: “there’s some relationship that had to do with employment”.

“Whether or not they all worked there, we’re still working on,” he said.

Wisconsin’s attorney general, Josh Kaul, tweeted shortly before 10 pm local time that the scene was contained.

“There is no longer a threat to the community,” he said.

Louise Cornelius, the casino’s gaming general manager, said on Facebook: “It is with great distress that I post this message to our gaming employees and their families. Our hearts are breaking over the terrible incident that occurred this evening at the Radisson hotel and conference center. Please know that support will be provided to all Gaming employees who are affected by this situation. More information will be posted as soon as it is available,” she wrote.

Wisconsin’s state governor, Tony Evers, issued a statement late on Saturday saying he was “devastated” to hear about the shooting, but gave no details.

“While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation.”

The Oneida casino is operated by the Oneida nation. The casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida nation.

The shooting follows a spate of mass shootings in the US, including the massacre of eight workers at a FedEx depot in Indianapolis two weeks ago and that of 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado in March.