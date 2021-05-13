By Princewill Ekwujuru Over 20,000 women and youths benefited from The Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited (TCCL) financial inclusion initiative in partnership with Whitefield Foundation with business skills across 36 states through the Special Intervention Program (SIP).

The SIP, which was held virtually, is an empowerment initiative developed by Whitefield Foundation and sponsored by Coca-Cola Nigeria. The initiative is part of Coca Cola’s effort to improve and support the livelihood of young Nigerians following the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking, Vice-Chairman, Yaba Local Council Development Area, Hon. Alhaji Bolanle Aileru, who represented the Chairman, applauded Coca-Cola and Whitefield Foundation for filling a gap in the community by engaging the youths and women.

READ ALSONUPENG directs members to shut down services in Kaduna State Also speaking, Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, said: “We understand that 2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it taught us innovation and opened our hearts to more acts of kindness to upscale what we do within our communities.

‘‘We recognized that unemployment rates were on the rise with the poverty rates reaching a peak, and as a socially-responsible company focused on refreshing the world, we are also committed to making a difference in the lives of people and communities”.

Like this: Like Loading...