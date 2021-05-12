The 2021 Brit Awards marked the return of big-time shows to the U.K., the awards took place in person at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday evening, 11 May, it was a celebration of all things music.
The annual British award, for which Burna Boy was earlier nominated, served as a government Covid-19 pilot event, meaning that a scaled-back live audience largely made up of NHS and key workers witnessed the evening’s performances and acceptance speeches in person without the need to wear masks or social distance
According to The Cable, Burna Boy who was nominated in the same international category as The Weeknd, lost to the canadian R&B star.
As previously announced, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to be crowned the BRITs’ Global Icon, following in the footsteps of past winners such as David Bowie, Elton John, and Robbie Williams.
Here is the full list of winners and nominees.
Global Icon
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best album
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
WINNER: Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
Best British female
Arlo Parks
Celeste
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Best British maleAJ Tracey
Headie One
WINNER: J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Best British group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
WINNER: Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough artist
WINNER: Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Best British single
220 Kid & Gracey – Don’t Need Love
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
WINNER: Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head & Heart
Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter
Regard with Raye – Secrets
Simba ft DTG – Rover
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – Don’t Rush
International Female
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International maleBruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
WINNER: The Weeknd
International group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
WINNER: Haim
Run The Jewels
Rising star award
WINNER: Griff
Pa Salieu
Rina Sawayama
Comments