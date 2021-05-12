The 2021 Brit Awards marked the return of big-time shows to the U.K., the awards took place in person at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday evening, 11 May, it was a celebration of all things music.

The annual British award, for which Burna Boy was earlier nominated, served as a government Covid-19 pilot event, meaning that a scaled-back live audience largely made up of NHS and key workers witnessed the evening’s performances and acceptance speeches in person without the need to wear masks or social distance

According to The Cable, Burna Boy who was nominated in the same international category as The Weeknd, lost to the canadian R&B star.

As previously announced, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to be crowned the BRITs’ Global Icon, following in the footsteps of past winners such as David Bowie, Elton John, and Robbie Williams.

Here is the full list of winners and nominees.

Global Icon

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best album

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

WINNER: Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

Best British female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Best British maleAJ Tracey

Headie One

WINNER: J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Best British group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

WINNER: Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough artist

WINNER: Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Best British single

220 Kid & Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

WINNER: Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter

Regard with Raye – Secrets

Simba ft DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – Don’t Rush

International Female

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International maleBruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

WINNER: The Weeknd

International group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

WINNER: Haim

Run The Jewels

Rising star award

WINNER: Griff

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

Like this: Like Loading...