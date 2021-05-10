National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has expressed optimistism that Nigeria would be given slots for the 2021 Hajj. Mrs Fatima Usara, NAHCON Head of Public Affairs, stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja while reacting to the announcement by Saudi Authorities that this year’s Hajj would hold.

Usara said,” the news from Saudi Arabia that 2021 Hajj will hold bears glad tidings for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and indeed the entire Muslim world.

“Although no mention was made on the admissibility of foreign pilgrims for the Hajj season in the brief piece of information released by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Sunday May 9, yet.

“The commission holds high optimism that the custodians of the two Haramain (Holy Mosques) will open their doors for international pilgrimage this year.”

Usara urged Nigerian intending pilgrims to continue to exercise patience while remaining prayerful for positive outcome as NAHCON awaits further communication on specific measures and organisational plans for the 2021 Hajj.

Usara said if there are plans for international pilgrims to participate, NAHCON was optimistic that Nigerian Hajj hopefuls would have slots even if with conditions.

“This is because thus far, Nigerians have been part of those admitted for Umrah and Nigeria has not been among countries barred from traveling to Saudi Arabia.

“Hence, NAHCON leadership reassures the general public, particularly registered intending pilgrims, that in its tradition, the commission will adhere strictly to those measures and guidelines that will be stipulated by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.”

She enjoined other hajj stakeholders to be ready to comply, in order to ease the process for Nigeria and the host country, to pave way for a successful hajj operation.





