Nigerian music remained powerful despite all that happened in 2020. As the pandemic spread earlier this year, established stars like Niniola, Burna Kid, and Rema were already releasing singles. Many had adjusted to the odd year by mid-2020, and albums like Tiwa Savage’s Celia, Fireboy DML’s Apollo, and Burna’s Twice As Tall began to emerge.

The trend of top-tier collaborations between Nigerian and North American/European stars continued this year, with Tiwa Savage collaborating with Sam Smith and Mr. Eazi collaborating with Nicki Minaj and Major Lazer, among others. The #EndSARS demonstrations against police brutality and corrupt governance in Nigeria brought the country’s music industry to a halt in October.

Despite the epidemic, lockdowns, and participation in national demonstrations, a large number of major Nigerian acts released albums by the end of 2020, with Wizkid’s Made In Lagos, Davido’s A Better Time, Olamide’s Carpe Diem, and others among them.

Below is a list of Mixes you should have on your playlist:

Romantic Love songs Vol.5 ft. Rema, Ajebutter22, Simi, Yemi



Omah lay, Patoranking, Kcee, Timaya, Reminisce, Fireboy DML #mdundomix



Afro Beat: Joeboy, Simi, Patoranking, Lexsil , Otile Brown , Reminisce



