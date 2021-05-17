We bet you might already be hunting for the summery dresses and bikinis you’ll be wearing once the sun and blue skies are out.

Summer is around the corner, which means there are a bunch of trends to entertain, and if you’re ready to start building your summer wardrobe, keep reading to find out the styles that are in vogue this season.

White T-Shirt

You’ll get a lot of use out of a classic white t-shirt this summer. You can style it as a shirt dress or pair it with shorts and heels.

Hot Pink

Summertime is the best time to bring out the most eye-catching colours in your wardrobe, and hot pink should be at the top of the list.

Yellow

Yellow is undoubtedly the colour of summer.

Mini skirts

Minis are making a major comeback this summer. With distinct silhouettes, prints and fabrics, you’ll have a variety to choose from.

Straw bag

Whether you’re heading to the beach, or need a good handy tote or you want to add a holiday vibe to all your outfits, a straw bag is the perfect summer add-on.

Cutouts

Make a statement wherever you go this season with cut-out dresses. The details on these dresses make them even more sophisticated.

