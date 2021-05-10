*Also 38,886 registered for Direct Entry By Joseph Erunke ABUJA–A total of 845,517 candidates have registered to sit for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME being conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

Similarly,38,886 persons have registered for the year’s JAMB’s Direct Entry for possible admission into universities.

Recall that the 2021 UTME/DE is due to close on 15 May 2021.

The board which disclosed this Monday, in its weekly news bulletin, said the numbers captured were as of Sunday, May 9,2021.

This was as it disclosed that mock examination slips for its UTME can now be printed out in preparation for the exercise.

According to JAMB, the slip contained candidates’ details such as registration number and the centre to which they are to sit for the examination within their chosen examination town.

In the bulletin released by its Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said:“Candidates who had registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and indicated interest to sit for the optional mock examination are to print their mock notification slips from Sunday, May 9.”

The bulletin read further: “This is in preparation for the mock examination scheduled for Thursday, May 20.

“The optional mock notification slips can be printed from anywhere candidates find to be convenient, provided they have access to the internet.

“Candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on e-facility and print their slips,” it announced.”

The board explained that the slip contained the expected time the candidates were to be at the centre.

To this end, it advised candidates to carefully read the content of the slip after printing out to know the location of their examination centres early enough, saying such was necessary to avoid confusion on the scheduled date of the exercise.

