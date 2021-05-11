Nine-time champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria will face arch-rivals, Black Queens of Ghana in the first round of qualifiers for the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The draw for Morocco 2022 AWCON was conducted on Monday in Cairo by Heba Sarwat, the Senior Manager of Women Football & Futsal at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy assisted in conducting the draw, Complete Sport reports.

Aside Morocco who have qualified as hosts, the draw saw a record 44 member-associations who will be participating in the qualifying series.

The tournament will be the first edition organised under the format of 12 teams.

Matches in the first and second legs of the first round fixtures of AWCON will hold between June 5 and June 15.

Also, matches in the first and second legs of the second round fixtures of AWCON will hold between Oct. 18 and Oct. 29.

In related news, captain and goalkeeper of Heartland FC, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has expressed delight after keeping his first clean sheet of the 2020/21 season in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Ezenwa was in fine form at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe on Sunday as the Naze Millionaires soaked up pressure from Adamawa United and were on the back foot for almost the entire duration of the game, but picked up the maximum three points courtesy of a late goal from substitute Kingsley Maduforo in the 80th minute.

According to Punch, the 32-year-old said he was delighted to have been able to finally keep a clean sheet but added that winning the game was his priority.

He said, “I feel happy because keeping clean sheet is something that gives every goalkeeper joy, but the most important for me was the three points. It has taken the team to eight on the log now and we need to do more in our subsequent games because we know what is at stake trying to get a continental ticket which is our target.”

Janet Osemudiamen

