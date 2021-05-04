CAF and FIFA have approved seven stadiums in Nigeria to host the Super Eagles 2022 World Cup Qualifiers home games.

The stadiums are Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, National Stadium Abuja, Adokie Amiesimaka International stadium in Port Harcourt.

Others include the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin and Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo.

It remains to be seen which of these stadiums will host the three home games, but the Akwa Ibom international stadium in Uyo is the favourite.

The stadium has hosted a majority of Super Eagles games since 2015, including all of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

However, the Teslim Balogun and Samuel Ogbemudia stadium are also options, with both stadiums hosting Nigeria’s last two games in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Super Eagles open their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a home clash against Liberia on June 5 before traveling to Cape Verde six days later.

Vanguard News Nigeria

