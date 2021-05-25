Urges IGP to question leaders of ruling party By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja For the umpteenth time, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of complicity in the various fire incidents that have engulfed the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, across many states of the federation in the past few weeks.

This is even as the main opposition party insisted that the ruling party “has been promoting acts of violence including burning of INEC offices in other to build up an emergency situation and frustrate the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.”

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said it is “despicable that having realized that it has no place in the 2023 election, given its abysmal failure in governance, APC leaders are seeking to set our country ablaze and truncate our hard-earned democracy.

READ ALSO: Cost of governance: SEC drops hints of downsizing “The PDP invites Nigerians to note the failure of the APC and its leaders to forcefully condemn this clear assault on our frontline institution of democracy. This is also as the APC administration has failed to take decisive steps to protect INEC facilities from assailants.

“Our party wants the APC to know that May 29, 2023 date is sacrosanct for it to leave office, free our nation from its stranglehold and fizzle out from our political firmament. Indeed, history will not be kind to APC and its leaders given the magnitude of atrocities they have committed against Nigerians in a space of six years,” the statement read in part.

The statement further added that the APC has “destroyed our nation, opened our dear fatherland to bandits and terrorists, turned our nation into an expansive killing field and a large funeral parlour.

“APC has wrecked our economy, opened our national vaults to its leaders to pillage over N15 trillion and reduced our once thriving country to a beggar nation while mortgaging our future with humongous foreign debts.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has called on acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali to immediately invite APC leaders for questioning in connection with the “burning of INEC offices” and what it called “their thugs on the watch list,” as a firm step to guarantee the security of INEC facilities and other institutions of democracy in the land.

Vanguard News Nigeria

