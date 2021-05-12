By Dennis Agbo Constituents of Senator Ike Ekweremadu from the Enugu West senatorial district have endorsed that Enugu East senatorial zone should produce the next governor of Enugu state in 2023.

Addressing newsmen under the platform of the Ebeanogburugburu movement, a group from Enugu West senatorial district led by a former council chairman of Oji River local government, Hon. Enerst Nweze, said said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi having made up his mind to continue the traditional governorship rotation principal in the state should be allowed to maintain peace and tranquility existing in the state.

Nweze who was flanked by coordinators from the five local government areas of the Senatorial zone said that their resolution was reached after a critical analysis and careful observation during a meeting held by the political class, stakeholders, captains of industries, religious and traditional rulers of the zone.

They said: “We the people of Enugu West unequivocally pass a vote of confidence and support on the peace-loving Governor of Enugu state, the leader Ebeano political family, His Excellency Dr Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. We also repose confidence in him on the remaining part of his administration.

“That Enugu West is fully in support the principle of rotation of the Governorship position within the three senatorial zones; therefore, on behalf of the good people of Enugu West, we are supporting the Enugu East senatorial zone as the next to succeed the present Enugu North zone.

“We further reaffirm our total faith in His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State to champion a path for his successor that will sustain the peace we enjoy in Enugu State. We pray that whoever is chosen will be somebody who will replicate the good works and maintain the peace enshrined in the State by his Excellency, Dr Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Also read: Don’t escalate crisis, striking parklane doctors chide Enugu govt “We want to make it clear that a laid down rule should remain what it is. We don’t want to disturb a flowing River. so we are only reaffirming it. There is no threat because a system is already flowing.

“This group is the foundation group of PDP in the Enugu state. The issue of zoning was discussed and consummated in Igwe Edward Nnaji place in 1999. We are talking about PDP and we are saying the rule should be maintained.

“The leader, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is the Alfa and Omega of the state and anywhere he stands is where we stand. We are saying it has to remain the way it is but any other person can try his luck.

“As far as we are concerned none of our brothers has told us he is contesting. The rotation goes around and not anti- clockwise. Enugu state has a tradition that we are saying we continue to abide by that. It cannot be under Ugwuanyi that the arrangement will be thwarted. We are in support of him.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...