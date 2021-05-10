Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi By Festus Ahon, ASABA GBAGI Grassroot Movement, GGM, has said that the sterling leadership qualities of Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi would put him in a good position to be elected as governor of Delta State in 2023.

Speaking at the Oginibo country home of Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Ughelli South Local Government Area, leader of the group, Comrade Oke Ogah, noted that the gubernatorial aspirant had been “tried, tested” and proven himself as a man that is endowed with the capacity to provide good governance to Deltans.

Lauding the philanthropic gestures of Gbagi, he said: “Recently, you gave out tricycles to youths. You are one of Urhobo illustrious sons that has been giving us support.

Also read: Delta governorship: Gbagi urges political class to maintain zoning arrangement “This time around, especially those of us from Otu-Jeremi axis said we are going to support Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi. You are not the kind of politician that will get there and begin to gather wealth for yourself.

“We believe that when you are there and we give you the full support, you are going to industrialize Delta State and that will lead to the creation of jobs for the youths and we are ready to work with you to the end”.

Speaking with newsmen moments after, the youth leader said: “I must let you know that Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has been of good help to PDP since 1999, till date.

“He is one of the politicians that we have seen from Urhobo land that has not decamped to any other party since the onset.

“Gbagi has the interest of Deltans at heart and he has been giving a lot of scholarships to the youths of Ughelli south especially Ughievwen kingdom. If the party gives him the ticket he will do more than he has done when he was outside government.

“I call on the youths, men, women, traditional rulers to queue behind Gbagi solidly”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...