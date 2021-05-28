In view of the track record of performance and excellent record as the governor of Kogi State, a group of Niger Delta youths has thrown their weight behind the 2023 Presidential candidacy of the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The youths insisted that Gov. Bello has the capacity and experience to lead Nigeria out of its present challenges.

They noted that the governor fit the description of the kind of president that Nigeria needs in 2023.

Also read: Yahaya Bello sends delegation to family of pilot of Ill-fated Airforce Plane The youths averred that if the governor fails to declare his interest at the appropriate time, they would be left with no other option than to contribute money and purchase the nomination form for the governor.

“Generational change must happen in the next election,” they noted. “We will vote for any youth that is not above 50 years in 2023. Fortunately, Gov. Yaya Bello is within that age bracket and he has the capacity to take us out of this mess.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

