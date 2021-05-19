…vows to resist Fulani occupation of Benue By Peter Duru – Makurdi The Bishop of the Catholic Dioceses of Makurdi, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe has hinted that the choice of the next Governor of Benue State in 2023 may be dependent on his disposition to addressing the herdsmen menace.

The Cleric who dropped the hint at the just concluded Media Week and World Communication Day Celebration anchored by the Diocese’s Directorate of Social Communication in Makurdi was speaking on the ceaseless killings of helpless Benue farmers by armed herdsmen.

He lamented that the invasion by armed herders was posing a huge challenge to food security as well as economic growth and religious harmony in the country.

He noted that the invasion of Tiv land by armed herders and their activities were not only inflicting hardship on the people but also aimed at taking over the land and Islamizing the people.

But he stressed that "I will resist Fulani occupation with the last drop of my blood. In fact my choice of a candidate for governorship come 2023 is strongly predicated on the level of commitment of the aspirant to addressing the Fulani menace.

Bishop Anagbe also lamented the removal of the study of history from the curriculum of Nigerian schools stressing that it was the plot of a segment of the country to erase the collective memory of the people.

He blamed the demise of history for the false claim allegedly being made by the Fulani to Benue land stressing that such claims were being made because of the lack of knowledge of history.

“Moreover our children are losing their cultural identity because of this dearth of history.” He urged the state government to take steps to reverse the trend.

