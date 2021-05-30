By Egufe Yafugborhi Youths in Niger Delta have promised to purchase expression of interest form for Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, in strong desire for him to become next President of Nigeria.

At the close of a three day coastal rally across the Niger Delta in honour of Bello, the Chairman, South-South Youth Leaders Forum (SSYLF), Odiedim Amachree, said in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, that the Kogi governor was the most viable option for fulfilling the quest for a youthful President come 2023.

The SSYLF Convener stated, “No going back on the demand for a Youthful President come 2023. Governor Bello is the symbol of a new Nigeria, has demonstrated capacity, shown he understands the issues setting us back and has all it takes to restore the lost glory of Nigeria.

“The quest for an under-50 President goes beyond partisan or regional considerations. It’s in real sense of the word a “Nigeria Project” for the over 108 million youths and young people behind Governor Bello.

“Though those of us in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that Bello is our only lifeline to stay in power, the multitude of young persons behind him is unimaginably unprecedented, in the history of this country.

READ ALSO: Buhari wins 2021 Babacar Ndiaye Great Road Builder Award “In just few into this sensitisation for Yahaya Bello in the Niger Delta, we have received notifications in quantum from groups and individuals coming on board to join what is gradually turning into the most peaceful youth revolution in the history of mankind as Yahaya Bello has simply become a movement.”

The Spokesperson, Niger Delta Peace Agitators, Kenule Nwiya Jr, said, “With the vast number of groups and individuals indicating interest to join this moving train, we shall be left with no option but to inaugurate the umbrella group “Niger Delta 4 Bello” as a special purpose vehicle to coordinate all lovers and supporters of Yahaya Bello in the region.

“In 2023, it shall be a taboo for any political party to give its party ticket to anybody who is up to 50 years. Young persons have paid too much price for the growth and development of this country and it is time to allow us fix this nation.

“We call on all well meaning Nigerians to join the call on Governor Bello to take up the challenge to rule this country. Our offer to buy his nomination form stands once he accepts the call to run to be President of this great country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria