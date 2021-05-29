As the 2023 presidential race continues to gather momentum, many politicians across the board have been making preparations to cling to the coveted position of the president and commander-in-chief of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The wise and youngest governor in Nigeria, the governor of Kogi State has thrown his glove in the ring not minding whose ox is gored with the sole aim of rescuing this nation and taking it to the height Nigerians are yearning for.

Like President Buhari said that the youths should prepare to take over when he finishes his tenure come 2023. Since the return of democratic rule 22 years ago, it has become a norm or political tradition that an experienced politician must be the one to pilot the affairs of Nigeria. We saw it during former President Obasanjo, Late President Umar Musa Yaradua, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari all had one or two experiences of governance before ascending the throne of the presidency.

In line with the yearnings of the youths to take up leadership of the country, many youth groups across the country are rallying around their own who have garnered experience as a governor whose track record speaks for him and are there for all to see.

The Niger-Delta people have joined other well-meaning Nigerians to call on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to contest for the 2023 presidential race. The youth group under the aegis of Niger-Delta for Bello has joined the league of progressive minds in and outside the country who believe that Bello has what it takes to lead Nigeria Africa’s most populous nation and decided to throw their weight behind Governor of Kogi State in view of his track record of performance and plethora of achievements scattered all over the state and the yearnings of Nigerians to produce a president from the youth constituency.

Also read: N3.7bn Fraud Allegation: Probe Bello, PDP charges EFCC; act your usual comedy, Kogi replies Ongoing Okene Township Road.

The youths insisted that Gov. Bello has the capacity and experience to lead Nigeria out of its present challenges. They noted that the governor fits very well with the description of the kind of president that Nigeria needs come 2023.

The youth group vowed that: “If the governor fails to declare his interest at the appropriate time, they would be left with no other option than to contribute money and purchase the nomination form for the governor”.

According to them, “Generation change must happen in the next election”. We support and vote for any man that is not above the age 50 comes 2023. Gov. Yahaya Bello is within the age bracket and has the capacity to launch us back to global envy. The youths insisted that Gov. Bello has the capacity and experience to lead Nigeria out of its present challenges.

You would recall that Governor Yahaya Bello has in the last few weeks on live television programmes reiterates his commitment to answer the clarion calls by various youth groups across the state to represent them as a member of the youth constituency but has maintained that he will continue his good works in Kogi state. It is very true that Bello’s performances speak volumes of him. He has improved the lives of average kogites and the citizens have on several occasions attested to these facts.

Omi Rice mill, Yagba West LGA

The groups’ spokesman Kenule Nwiya has reiterated the youth’s choice as Governor Bello as they will vote and canvass support for him because he is a youth. According to him, “the group doesn’t care about the party he wants to contest but any party that gives Gov.Bello the platform will have their support because of their must generational change”.

Also, Bello Ambassador Network has since been launched voluntarily by youths across the nation to canvass support for the youthful governor of the Confluence State. The group Facebook page shows that they have offices all over the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT and has already begun work to fish-men and women to support the dreams of the youths. Bello Ambassador Network believes that he has the capacity to lead the country and the time is 2023. The group wants him to replicate what he is doing in Kogi in the areas of security and infrastructure development scattered across the state and the unity enjoyed in the state today is second to known.

As the youth constituency believes in Gov. Bello and has queued in his dream, and it is the same youths that are vibrant, have the highest voting population and politics involved in Nigeria indicates that whoever the support of the youth must emerge as the next president of Nigeria come 2023 and we believe that President Buhari will not renege in his words when he signed not too young to run Bill and pleaded with the youths not to contest against him rather support him wait till 2023 and he will equally support the youths. Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello is the man who will come in 2023 as the youths stand by him.

Opinion by Kogi State Government Vanguard News Nigeria