By Chris Ochayi The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has vowed that political elites plotting to manipulate their way to power in 2023 general elections without hard work would be frustrated.

National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who spoke with Vanguard in his party’s preparations ahead of the 2023 polls, urged politicians to embrace reality to avoid rancorous polls in the future.

Nwosu noted as grassroots-oriented, the ADC was prepared to hit Nigerian streets with ideas to have a chance to get the country on the right democratic framework.

According to him, “Our country is in turmoil, yes. The Federal government and the various states government under APC and PDP have impoverished and isolated the people but luckily, Nigerians are galvanized like never before.

READ ALSO: FEC approves N8.8bn augmentation for Kano irrigation, Borno water projects “The echo of enough resonates everywhere. I have been in the jungle for years and will not hesitate to tell us that elitist banter on social media cannot take us too far.

“Failing to embrace reality, take just bold actions, feeling that we can manipulate our way to power without the sacrifice and hard work are wishful thoughts that may only lead to another failed Democratic Struggle in 2023.

“The boardroom tact of Nigeria elites disadvantages genuine patriotic pursuits. We must be prepared to leave our comfort zones &walk the streets with our ideas to have a chance to get Nigeria on the right democratic framework for the good of all.

“ADC is on the streets of Kogi, Akwa Ibom, Kano, Lagos, Zamfara, Adamawa, Abia etc, where to be if we desire to win for Nigeria and Nigerians. “

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...