The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigerian Police in Lagos, has arrested the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Brisk Capital Limited Dominic Ngene Joshua, for allegedly diverting over N2 billion in investor funds.

The 21-year-old was arrested following petitions from some of the investors he allegedly scammed in cash and cryptocurrency trading.

Joshua allegedly promised investors 60 percent return on investments in real estate, forex, oil and gas.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the fraud unit, Anderson Bankole, said the funds which belong to over 500 investors were diverted to sponsor extravagant lifestyle, parties, exotic cars, luxury watches and real estates in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Bankole said Joshua confessed to the crime but pleaded to be given time to return the monies.

“Some of the properties/items purchased with the diverted funds have been recovered as exhibits while the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the strike by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is called off,” Bankole said.

The commissioner also advised the public to be wary of investment/portfolio managers that promise very high returns on investments.



