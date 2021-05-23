A 23-year-old Nigerian man was sentenced to death on Tuesday, May 25, for smuggling nearly six kilos of methamphetamine from Cambodia to Vietnam.

According to Newshub, Theophilus Ugwu was charged with “illegal trafficking of narcotic substances” by the People’s Court of Western province of Tay Ninh, Vietnam, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

On March 8 2020, police found Ugwu transporting 12 bags containing meth from Cambodia to Vietnam in Tay Ninh’s Ben Cau District. The meth weighed around 5.92 kilograms.

Ugwu said he came from Nigeria to Cambodia in February last year as a soccer player. But in March, he became acquainted with another African, who promised to help him play for a famous Cambodian club.

On March 8, the man hired Ugwu to deliver a bag containing the drugs from Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC). Tay Ninh borders both HCMC and Phnom Penh.

Ugwu accepted the deal and got $1,000, but was eventually busted by police as he tried to smuggle the drugs into Vietnam through less-traveled paths.

In court, Ugwu said he did not know the bag contained drugs.

The repeated seizure of huge amounts of narcotics has occurred despite Vietnam having some of the world’s toughest drug laws.

Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or cocaine or over 2.5 kg of methamphetamine could face capital punishment.

Production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of any other illegal substance is also punishable by death.

Only recently, a 44-year-old Nigerian national, Ezeneche Uzochukwu Jerome, his Thailand born wife and four other Thais were arrested in Bangkok following a police raid over alleged romance scam, from which they made at least 200 million baht (N2,619,502,746.00) in a year.

The arrest came after a victim filed a complaint with Pol Maj Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) last year, saying she had been swindled out of 1 million baht in a romance scam.

CSD investigators began the probe and found that the gang, comprising both Thais and foreign nationals, had colluded in swindling the complainant.

Janet Osemudiamen

Like this: Like Loading...