Twenty-four teams drawn from the Federal Unity Colleges have qualified for the First Lego League (FLL) National Robotics Championship Competition 2021.

The teams were selected after highly competitive zonal championships held in Lagos and Kano, respectively. The qualified teams from the Northern Zone – Kano are: Federal Science & Technical College, Orozo, Abuja; Federal Government Boys’ College, Apo, Abuja; Federal Government Girls’ College, Bwari, Abuja; Federal Government Girls’ College, Kabba, Kogi State; Federal Government College, Kano, Kano State; Federal Government Girls’ College, Tambuwal, Sokoto State; Federal Government College Daura, Katsina State; Federal Science and Technical College, Dayi, Katsina State; Federal Science and Technical College, Michika, Adamawa State; Federal Science and Technical College, Jalingo, Taraba State; Federal Government Girls College, Bauchi, Bauchi State and Federal Government Girls’ College Jalingo, Taraba State

Also qualified are 12 teams from the Southern Zone – Lagos are: Federal Science and Technical College, Usi-Ekiti, Ekiti State; Federal Government Girls College, Akure, Ondo State; Queens College Lagos; Federal Government College, Odogbolu, Ogun State; Federal Science and Technical College, Awka, Anambra State and Federal Government Girls College, Lejja, Enugu State.

Others are Federal Government Girls College, Ezzamgbo, Ebonyi State; Federal Science and Technical College, Awka Ohanso, Anambra State; Federal Government College, Ikom, Cross River State; Federal Science and Technical College, Tungbo, Bayelsa State; Federal Science and Technical College, Ahoda, Rivers State and the Federal Government Girls College, Ikot-Obio Itong, Akwa-Ibom State.

The seventh edition of the Championship which is organised annually by Coderina Education and Technology Foundation was carried out in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and the Principals of 104 Federal Unity Colleges in Nigeria with supports from SAP, FIRST; National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Ford and DOW.

Coderina is an independent non-profit organisation ed-tech that works to promote ICT development, youth innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.

Commenting on the project, the Director, Technology & Science Education, Federal Ministry of Education (Nigeria), Mrs. Elizabeth Adedigba, said that the objective is to expose the children to 21st Century technology and skills.

In her words, “The Ministry is aware of the fact that the world does not wait for anybody and artificial intelligence is gaining ground across sectors. The Federal Unity Colleges; being model schools, we have to start with the children to acquire the skills and boost their creative insights, innovation and team work progression such they can built it in them right from this stage. We are equipping them for the challenges of the future and the workplace of the future; we can’t afford to leave our students untutored along this line because we want them to be globally competitive, entrepreneurs. We want jobs to look for them; the reverse shouldn’t be the case.

“This is the way to go and the Ministry is passionate about including the Minister of State and the Permanent Secretary; that is why we are here to encourage the children.”

