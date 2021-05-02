[FILES] Sanwo-Olu. Photo: TWITTER/JIDESANWOOLU

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, applauded and celebrated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s sterling performances as he marks second year in office. The Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, who gave the commendation in a statement in Lagos, said that the governor had turned in an impressive mid-term reports in spite of the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic recession and the EndSARS protest.

Oladejo said that these unexpected setback and distractions had not derailed the Sanwo-Olu’s administration from the fulfillment of its electoral promises.

“The Lagos State government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has become the reference point for good, focused, impactful, inclusive, responsible, responsive, innovative and humane governance.

“We are indeed convinced that Lagos State is in safe hands. He is indeed the man for the season.

“As a party, we are proud that you have kept faith as our flag-bearer and on course to fulfill our progressive manifestos to the delight of all Lagos residents.

“As the second half begins, we are convinced that all projects will be completed and more impactful policies, programmmes and projects will be implemented as you finish strongly,”he said.

Oladejo said that, without an iota of doubt, Sanwo-Olu’s name would go down in history as the governor who took over at an unusual time in human history, rose and excelled beyond the limitations of the enormous challenges.

He added that the early sign that Lagos residents were in for a blissful four-year term was the well articulated Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES agenda which remained the main thrust of the social contract between the people and the government.

According to him, the acronym, THEMES, captures the whole essence of the expectations of the teeming populace on the delivery of the proverbial dividend of democracy by the government they wholeheartedly entrusted with their mandate, secured future and general well-being.

Oladejo said that THEMES, which is the acronym for Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Enviroment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism and Governance and Security had become Sanwo-Olu’s marking scheme.

He applauded the governor’s efforts on traffic management and transportation which had impacted on residents’ economic activities, health and security.

“The state government availed itself of the three modes of transportation of roads, rail and waterways.

“The state government embarked on the massive construction and rehabilitation of roads and fulfilled its commitment to complete inherited projects,” he said.

Oladejo said that within the period under review, Sanwo-Olu had completed network of roads at Oniru, Ojokoro, Pen Cinema fly-over, Oshodi/Abule-Egbe BRT corridor, Phases 1 and 2 of Badagry Expressway, junction improvements, among others.

According to him, 216 inner roads in the 20 Local Governments and 37 LCDAs were rehabilitated within the period and a number of projects are ongoing including intra-city rail projects, the blue and the red lines.

He said that the completion of the Lagos Rail Mass (LRMT) Blue Line Project (Mile 2 – Marina) and the Red Line would no doubt bring succor to the multitude of commuters across the state, with great implications on the quality of life in terms of saved man hour and economic growth.

“In the past two years, the state government commissioned over 600 buses under the Bus Rapid Transport system, while it recently launched the 500 First and Last Mile Buses.

“The plan is to have in place 5000 FLM buses to cater for inner transportation and replace okada.

“The waterways have become a safe and reliable mode of transportation since the inception of this administration,”he said.

Oladejo said that Sanwo-Olu had over-hauled its health facilities in response to prevailing and future challenges and excelled to the admiration of his most uncharitable critic.

The spokesman, who noted that Sanwo-Olu’s performance had not only become a reference point, but also a manual in top-notch management of a pandemic.

He said that the health projects cut across the primary, secondary and tertiary health-care system.

Oladejo also listed Sanwo-Olu’s impacts in environment, education, technology, security, science research and innovation, housing schemes, agriculture, tourism as well as empowerment and poverty alleviation programmes.

He added: “We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the government towards tackling the challenges of insecurity in the state.

“It’s noteworthy that the novel Lagos State Security Trust Fund remains the rallying point for the provision of the requisite support for the security agencies in the state.

“The provision of operational vehicles, communication gadgets and other logistics has no doubt made Lagos State the safest in the country.

“We align with the government efforts to tackle the menace of okada riders whose mode of operation, lawlessness, threat to lives and general well-being can no longer be tolerated.”

According to him, the party affirms that true development can only be achieved in a stable , secured and peaceful environment.

Oladejo affirmed that security and safety remained the business of all and sundry, especially at a time like this.



