By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri Three persons from Idemeogwa in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state, yesterday were paraded by the Imo State Police Command, for alleged internet fraud businesses.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, told newsmen in Owerri, that the suspects were arrested along Amakohia, Owerri/Orlu road, in a Lexus 350 car, adding that they were between the aged 22 and 23 years old.

The police gave their names as, Chidiebere Nwaguma, male, 23 years old, Chukwuemeka Johnson, male, 20 years old and Maduka Vincent, male, 22 years old.

However, the command said that the suspects had confessed to the crimes, just as they alleged that three laptops and three iPhones, as well as a substance said to be Indian hemp, were recovered from them.

Also read: Killed police Sergeant: 5 suspected IPOB members arrested in Imo According to the Police, “On 20/5/2021 at about 22:40hours, acting on credible intelligence, Operatives from the Tactical Units, Imo State Police Command busted a syndicate of notorious Internet fraudsters, who have been on the run for series of Cybercrimes they have committed within Imo and neighbouring states.

“They are natives of Idemeogwa Mbaitoli Local Government Area, but resident at Orogwe Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State. The suspects were arrested along Amakohia Owerri/Orlu Road Owerri in a Lexus 350 RX car with registration number GGE 966 GP suspected to be bought with the proceeds of crime.”

“The suspects confessed to have defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public. Three laptops and three iPhones used in perpetrating the fraud were recovered. Also recovered were some wraps of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp. The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC has directed that the suspects be charged to Court,” Police said.

