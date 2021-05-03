P-Square

P-Square was a defunct music duo made up of Peter and Paul Okoye, twin brothers. They worked with Square Records to produce and release their albums. They signed a record contract with Akon’s Konvict Muzik label in December 2011. P-Square signed a record distribution contract with Universal Music Group in May 2012.

The party dissolved on September 25, 2017, according to several news outlets. After Peter allegedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer, there were reports of a split. Prior to this article, the pair had split up in 2016, allegedly over a dispute over their manager’s position.

Peter and Paul split up to pursue solo careers but one has to acknowledge that the pair made great music together.

Below is a list of their greatest hits.

Danger



I Love You



Gimme Dat



