P-Square
P-Square was a defunct music duo made up of Peter and Paul Okoye, twin brothers. They worked with Square Records to produce and release their albums. They signed a record contract with Akon’s Konvict Muzik label in December 2011. P-Square signed a record distribution contract with Universal Music Group in May 2012.
The party dissolved on September 25, 2017, according to several news outlets. After Peter allegedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer, there were reports of a split. Prior to this article, the pair had split up in 2016, allegedly over a dispute over their manager’s position.
Peter and Paul split up to pursue solo careers but one has to acknowledge that the pair made great music together.
Below is a list of their greatest hits.
Danger
I Love You
Gimme Dat
