4 Sexually Transmitted Diseases You Should Know And Their Symptoms

Sex increases intimacy and bonding among partners; however, sex without protection is like a bomb waiting to explode.

You might be so sure of yourself but you cannot be fully sure about the health state of your partner, therefore, it is important to get tested every time you have unprotected sex.

The possibility of infections and diseases are as much a part of sex as the fun is. Both men and women get them. Even if you didn’t realize it, you’ve probably had an STD.

There are some signs or symptoms you notice that make you realise something is wrong, however, there are some STDs that you might not see any sign of until they have wreaked havoc to your body system.

Fortunately, most of these Sexually Transmitted Diseases can be treated. Below are some STDs and their symptoms:

Chlamydia

Chlamydia is one of the most commonly reported STD. It’s spread mostly by vaginal or anal sex, but you can get it through oral sex, too. Sometimes you’ll notice an odd discharge from your vagina or penis, or pain or burning when you pee. But only about 25% of women and 50% of men get symptoms. Chlamydia is caused by bacteria, so it’s treated with antibiotics. After you are treated, you should get retested in three months, even if your partner has been treated as well.

HPV

Nearly every sexually active person will have HPV at some point. It is the most common sexually transmitted infection. Over 40 types of HPV can be spread sexually. You can get them through vaginal, anal, or oral sex. You can get them by skin-to-skin contact, too.

Most types of HPV have no symptoms and cause no harm, and your body gets rid of them on its own. But some of them cause genital warts. Others infect the mouth and throat. Still, others can cause cancer of the cervix, penis, mouth, or throat.

Doctors recommend young women and men ages 11 to 26 get vaccinated for HPV. A Pap smear can show most cervical cancers caused by HPV early on.

Genital herpes

The herpes simplex virus (HSV) is a common virus that affects the skin, cervix, and genitals, as well as some other parts of the body. HSV-1 usually affects the mouth. It can spread through saliva or if there is a herpes-related sore around another person’s mouth. It can pass to the genital area during oral sex.

HSV-2 can affect the genital area, the anal area, and the mouth. It transmits through vaginal, oral, and anal sex.

Herpes cannot spread via utensils, toilet seats, swimming pools, soaps, or bedding. However, if a person touches a body part where herpes is present and then touches another part of their body, herpes can spread to that area.

Once herpes is present, it stays in the body. It usually remains dormant, however, and many people will never develop symptoms. The major symptoms are blisters around the mouth, anus, or genital area. These blisters can break, causing a painful sore that takes a week or longer to heal.

Some symptoms of initial infection include:

• Fever

• Body aches

• Swollen lymph nodes

Some people never have symptoms, some have only an initial outbreak, and some have repeated outbreaks. The first bout is usually the most severe, but people with compromised immune systems — due, for example, to HIV — have a higher risk of experiencing severe symptoms overall. Having herpes can also increase the chance of contracting or transmitting HIV according to Medical News.

A person might never know that they have the herpes virus, but it can still spread to others. There is currently no cure, but medication can help relieve any symptoms. Daily antiviral medications can help prevent the spread of herpes.

Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis, or trich, can affect anyone, but females are more likely to experience symptoms. Trichomonas vaginalis causes this infection. In females, it is most likely to affect the vagina. In males, the infection can develop in the urethra.

Transmission can occur through penetrative sex and vulva-to-vulva contact. Many people do not experience any symptoms. If symptoms do occur, they may include:

• Unusual discharge

• Pain during urination

• Pain during ejaculation

• Pain or discomfort during sex

Trich can also lead to pregnancy complications and increase the chance of both contracting and transmitting HIV. A doctor can prescribe medications to resolve trich, but both partners will probably need treatment, or the infection may return. Without treatment, trich can last for months or years.

Sexually Transmitted Disease is not the end of the world, it is however advisable to stay safe and visit your doctor often if you have more than a sexual partner or you have unprotected sex.

