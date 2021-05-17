[FILES] Plateau

The Commissioner for Health in Plateau, Dr Nimkong Ndam, says that 44,000 persons have so far received the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the state. Ndam, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos, said that the state had stopped administering the first dose of the vaccine.

He said that the administration of the second dose of the vaccine would commence on June 13.

He said that this would mark an interval of three months after the first set of the vaccine was received and administered.

“The state chose an interval of three months between when the administration of the first dose ended and the start of the second dose.

“That is why the state will start the administration of the second dose in June,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state received 105,600 doses and that half of it was kept to be administered as the second jab.

He urged people in the state to avail themselves to be vaccinated, adding that the state was working toward getting another round of the vaccine.

Ndam said that the ”AstraZeneca vaccine is very safe and the populace should shun the conspiracy theories as regards the vaccine.”

He also advised the people to continue adhering to the precautionary measures of wearing face masks, hand washing and hand sanitizing, especially, where water is not readily available.

He also implored them to avoid crowded places.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...