Santa Maria, Sal, Cape-Verde. Photo The Crazy Tourist

A frustrated Nigerian traveller once wrote on Twitter: Having a traveller’s soul and a Nigerian passport has to be the top two worst combinations in the world.

Many of us wish just to be woken up one weekend morning and hear, “Hi dear, let’s pack our bags and travel to destination Z”, as we see in the films. But then will your Nigerian passport give you such flexibility?

On ranking the world’s strongest passport, Japan tops the list concurrently for the third year granting easy access to 190 destinations. Singapore follows it in second place, and Germany and South Korea in a joint third. Countries like the U.S. and U.K. share the seventh position, while countries such as Pakistan, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan sit at the bottom of the list with less than 29 destinations. You would be expecting to see Nigeria at such bottom, right? Well, shockingly, it is not.

So how is this ranking done, you may wonder?

Overwater villas at the newly refreshed Soneva Jani resort, Maldives Photo Soneva Jani

Using two hundred and twenty-seven (227) possible travel destinations globally, 199 world passports are cross-checked against each. A score of one or zero is given for each destination if the destination offers a visa-free or visa on arrival and zero if you need to get a visa before travelling.

With the free ECOWAS travel pass for member countries, you already have 15 West African destinations you can travel to with no visa required as a Nigerian. But it doesn’t end there; at present, with the Nigerian passport, you can travel to 47 countries that either has no visa or a visa at arrival policy; 23 are visa-free, 24 are visa on arrival and e-Visa destinations countries.

Let’s dive into five of these 47 countries; you can wake up and decide to get yourself on a plane to explore the fantastic destinations each has. Pack your bags. Let us go on a journey.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde, also called Cabo Verde, is an island tucked in the West African archipelagos. The country consists of 10 islands: São Vicente, São Nicolau, Santa Luzia, Santa Antão, Brava, Boa Vista, Maio, Santiago, Fogo, and Sal. With the new direct flight from Lagos to her capital-Praia, Cabo Verde is becoming a hot destination for Nigerians.

Cape Verde. Photo Variety Cruises

The free visa policy for Nigerians makes it a budget dream place for holidays. Among the most touristy places to visit are Sal, Boa Vista and Santiago. For beach lovers, Sal and Boa are the destinations. With a vast stretch of pristine golden sandy beaches sinking into the azure waters and many beautiful Portuguese styled architectural buildings, the beaches offer a relaxed and low-key atmosphere. For those who love hiking and trekking Adventures, the Fogo and Santiago offer unique, dramatic and picturesque volcanic scenes of Mountains.

Estimated budget for a trip:

Hotel: from $40 (Hotel) and $30(Airbnb) per night

Visa: ECOWAS country-No visa needed. However, you must show proof of sufficient funds for the duration of your stay.

Flight: from $600

Currency: 1 Escudo = 4.15 Naira

Kenya

Karibu -welcome to Kenya! Kenya is one of the most travelled places in Africa, and a considerable percentage of its GDP comes from tourism. While most tourists explore the Safari, which is super expensive in Kenya for non-residents, Kenya has many other exciting places tucked far away from the capital-Nairobi.

Bush Safari in Kenya. Photo Muraa African Studies

Among such locations is Ngare Ndare Forest. The forest reserve is home to a waterfall, canopy walk, and blue waters. There are hotels close by or Airbnb accommodation that can cater for the night. Ngare Ndare Forest is a fantastic place for the weekend.

Also, if you like beautiful untouched beaches, Lamu beaches are the most beautiful, serene and magical part of Kenya. This place gives you that Zanzibar feeling without the influx of tourists. Experience the Kenyan culture with the local cuisines and art without breaking the bank.

Hot Tip for Kenya: Avoid travelling during the high seasons, mainly April, August, September, and December. Prices are exaggerated during these times of the year.

Estimate budget for a trip

Hotel: from $50 per night

Visa on arrival: The e-Visa costs $50. You only need to apply and pay online.

Flight: Direct flight from Lagos to Nairobi- from $700

Currency: 1 Kenya Shilling =3.5 Naira

Barbados

Rihanna is originally Barbadian. Barbados is a destination where romance is intertwined with beautiful adventures.

Barbados. Photo Lufthansa

The West Indian island in the Caribbean is the perfect place for complete relaxation; the soft powdered sand of the beaches, the turquoise bays, the catamaran snorkelling cruise and the deliciously spicy food of the west indies will make Barbados a home away from home.

Estimate budget for a trip

Hotel: from $50 per night

Visa: No visa required

Flight: No Direct flight from Lagos/Abuja.

With stopover- from $800

Currency: 1 Barbados Dollars = 190 Naira

Rwanda

Known as the land of a thousand hills, Rwanda is among the fast-selling destinations in Africa.

It is also a dream place for adventurer travellers. The majestic mountains and the enchanting lakes make it a scenically stunning tiny country.

Rwanda. Photo ELIZABETH DEARBORN HUGHES

A 5-6 days tour itineraries can be: Day 1- city tour of Kigali-one, the safest and cleanest capital in Africa, Day 2 could include a Wildlife excursion to Akagera National Park. If you like kayaking, on your third day, the city of Musanze, about 100km from the capital, offers boat trip on the twin lakes-Lake Burera and Lake Ruhondo. You can also travel to the shores of Lake Kivu, which conceal some of the best inland beaches. Day 4 -Trek to Mount Bisoke, which is the highest point in the country at an elevation of 3,711 m. Day 5, you’re back in Kigali.

Hot Tip for Rwanda:

Be sure to pay a visit to see the Kigali Genocide Memorial during your Kigali city tour.

Estimate budget for a trip

Hotel: from $40 per night

Visa on arrival: An entry visa on arrival costs $30. You may also apply for it online before travelling in few minutes.

Flight: Direct flight from Lagos to Kigali- from $400

Currency: Rwanda Franc =0.37 Naira

Maldives

This is on the top of the list for honeymooners. The Maldives bring a picturesque fairy tale destination to your imagination with images of conjuring resorts, walking on a sandy beachfront, jet-skiing on sapphire waters. This remote destination offers a plethora of opportunities.

Maldives. Photo opulentclub

Most Nigerians see this destination as a luxury destination, but you can visit without breaking the bank. Located in Asia, this destination is home to 1192 coral islands. A beautiful way to reconnect with yourself and get completely immersed in nature. Among many things you can do in the Maldives is watching the dolphins, snorkelling, and having dinner under the water at Anantara Kihavah luxury resort.

Hot Tip for the Maldives:

Hotel: from $40 per night

Visa on arrival: The visa on arrival is free. However, you must have sufficient funds for the duration of your stay and proof of hotel or accommodation booking.

Flight: from $700

Currency: 1 Maldivian Rufiyaa =24.5 Naira

You could travel for less price or on a budget to all these destinations if you consider cheaper hotels, couch-surfing and Airbnb options for accommodation, eat cheap, and get affordable excursion options.

Like this: Like Loading...