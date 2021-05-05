Imo safe – Landlord Association By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The Imo state police command says it has arrested five persons allegedly linked to the burning of Orji police division station in Owerri, Imo state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, Imo state.

The police claimed that “On 25th May 2021 at about 1302hours, some hoodlums in their number launched an offensive on the reconstruction site of Orji Divisional Headquarters which was earlier burnt by hoodlums during the End SARS protest in 2020. A philanthropist contracted the reconstruction project.

“The hoodlums, who believed that the re-establishment of a functional police station may prevent them from carrying out their nefarious acts in Orji and environ, decided to invade the construction site.

“Before the arrival of the reinforcement team, the hoodlums melted into the area of the neighbouring township but abandoned their operational vehicles. The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC personally led an enforcement team to the scene.

“The whole area was cordoned and five suspects, namely Chigaemezu Sabastine ‘m’ 26years old, Casmir Ibe ‘m’ 36years old, John Chinonso ‘m’ 24years old, Chukwudi Okoro ‘m’ 28years and Alozie Daberechi ‘m’ 25years old were arrested. No life was lost. Three vehicles were recovered. Meanwhile, the mop-up operation is ongoing to arrest more suspects and recover their firearms.”

Also read: Alozie calls for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians at Christmas In another development, the Association of Landlords in Imo state, yesterday said that Imo state is safe.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by the Secretary of the Association, Engr Nnodim ibegbu, also described as falsehood the allegation that security agents have been arresting innocent people arbitrarily on the orders of the state government.

He said: “Those spreading the falsehood were afraid of their shadows because no innocent person has been molested or arrested.

“Perhaps, hoodlums are intimidated by the presence of security agents, but law-abiding citizens are actually happy with their presence. The state government is seriously protecting lives and property in the state and should be supported in that regard.”

“We encourage every imo resident to move about freely and pursue their lawful purposes without fear or hindrance. The government of the day is ensuring the safety and security of lives and our property. It has also set up adequate security mechanisms in place to respond to any further breach,” he concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...