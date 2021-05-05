5 Natural Remedies For Better Sleep

Many people find it really hard to sleep at night for reasons they do not know, hence, affecting productivity regularly.

Due to sleepless nights, such people resort to the use of medicines, some prescribed by health practitioners, some self-prescribed.

However, disturbed sleep is more than an inconvenience that leaves you dragging the next day: it can affect your emotional and physical health. It negatively affects your memory, concentration, and mood, and it increases your risk for depression, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease,13 and high blood pressure.

There are some natural sleep remedies that are helpful in caring for sleepless nights. Like every other kind of medication, consistency is important.

Exercise

Physical activity can improve sleep, though researchers aren’t completely sure why. It’s known that moderate aerobic exercise boosts the amount of nourishing deep sleep you get. But you have to time it right, so it can be early evenings. Also, there are exercises that work perfectly, you will need to speak to your trainer. If you are having trouble sleeping, try to avoid working out within two hours of bedtime.

Lavender

We can find the lavender plant on almost all continents. It produces purple flowers that, when dried, have a variety of household uses. Lavender’s soothing fragrance is believed to enhance sleep. Several studies show that simply smelling lavender oil shortly before sleep may be enough to improve sleep quality. This effect appears strong in those with mild insomnia, especially females and young individuals. Though lavender aromatherapy is considered safe, the oral intake of lavender has been linked to nausea and stomach pain sometimes. Essential oils are intended for aromatherapy and not oral ingestion. Other types of aromatherapies, such as rose oil, jasmine, or chamomile, may benefit sleep, but these scents have not gone through as much research as to lavender.

Passionflower

Passionflower, also known as Passiflora incarnata or maypop, is a popular herbal remedy for insomnia. The species of passionflower linked to sleep improvements are native to North America. They’re also currently cultivated in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Passionflower’s sleep-promoting effects have been demonstrated in animal studies. It is a popular herbal remedy for insomnia. You can add dried passion flowers to boiling water to create an herbal tea. You can find dried passionflower or prepackaged tea at many health food stores. You can also find liquid extracts, capsules, and tablets. Always talk to your doctor before trying passion flowers as an alternative treatment. They can help you with discovering if it is right for you or not.

Chamomile

Chamomile is a plant often found in teas and advanced as a natural remedy for various conditions. Chamomile is an herb that comes from the daisy-like flowers of the Asteraceae plant family. It has been consumed for centuries as a natural remedy for several health conditions. To make chamomile tea, the flowers are dried and then infused into hot water. It contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in your brain that may promote sleepiness and reduce insomnia, or the chronic inability to sleep. Side effects from chamomile are rare, especially when consumed in quantities normally found in teas. Nausea and dizziness are the most common of these side effects. Some drug interactions are possible with chamomile. Allergic reactions to chamomile can occur and are more likely if a person has serious allergies to ragweed, daisies, or marigolds.

Glycine

Glycine is an amino acid that has been found in early-stage research to have sleep-promoting benefits in rats and humans, according to the National Library Of Medicine, based on how it affects body temperature. Larger-scale, controlled research studies are needed to determine the safety and efficacy of supplemental glycine. The amino acid has a calming effect on your brain and could help you fall and stay asleep by lowering your core body temperature. Research in people with sleep issues has shown that taking 3 grams of glycine before bed decreases how long it takes to fall asleep, enhances sleep quality, lessens daytime sleepiness, and improves cognition.

While these are natural and help in sleeping better, it is important to inform your doctor about anything you are taking, whether natural or medical. There are some side effects you might not be aware of, but your doctor would have more knowledge about.

