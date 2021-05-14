President Muhammadu Buhari has distanced himself from fugitive fraudster, Gimba Yau Kumo, who was recently declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with a $56 million fraud.

The ICPC yesterday, declared Gimba Yau Kumo, a former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria wanted over an alleged $65 million fraud.

Kumo was at some point a son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, having been once married to one of his daughters, Fatima, in 2016.

In a notice published on the website of the anti graft commission on Thursday, the commission’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said Kumo is declared wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over misappropriation and dispersion of national housing funds.

However, in a statement on Friday night by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Presidency described the attempt to link Kumo to President Buhari as “an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting”.

According to the statement, the alleged suspect was indeed married to a member of the President’s family, but the said marriage has since ended.

Addressing the supposed relationship between Buhari and Kumo, the Presidency noted the ongoing prosecution move by the ICPC only supports the authenticity of the administration’s fight against corruption, not minding who is involved.

“A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared “an inlaw of the President” wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money , USD65 million to be exact.

“This should normally be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President. Which infact is the case. That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an inlaw to President Buhari. While at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

“It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case. It is in our view an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

“The President’s position at all times is that the law be allowed to take its course. As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved,” the statement read.

