… Scores Self 80% in Human, Capital Development … Restates call for State Police By Femi Bolaji Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has said his administration in the last six years has been able to do more with the little resources it had.

The governor who spoke in Jalingo, the state capital in a media chat, described his timeline in the corridors of power as a “success with tears.”

He however scored himself 80% in both human and capital development, adding that the remaining two years he has to govern the state would be used to complete pending projects.

According to him, “The six years so far have been a success with tears. Tears in the sense that I wish I had more resources and an enabling environment.

"We have in the circumstances done our best and we have scored more than 80% in our developmental strides across the board.

“I can assure you that in the remaining two years, we will be able to complete all pending projects so that we can hand over completed projects to the next government.”

Speaking on security, Ishaku said the North East region is battling insurgency and has gone past the stage of having regional police.

He, however, restated the call for a constitutional amendment to accommodate state police.

He said, “In Nigeria, the vital component of state police is removed. I am called executive governor but cannot give directives to security agencies in the state.

“We are gradually sliding towards anarchy and we are feeling bitter. The sooner the country considers a constitutional amendment to accommodate state police, the better for all of us.”