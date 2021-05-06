Buhari. photo/TWITTER/FMICNIGERIA

Member representing Moba/Ilejemeje/Ido-Osi federal constituency 2 at the House of Representatives, Rep. Ibrahim Olanrewaju, has scored President Muhammadu Buhari high in infrastructure development across the country. Olanrewaju spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, against the background of the sixth year anniversary of the Buhari-led administration.

He, however, decried the level of insecurity in the country, saying it calls for urgent intervention.

“I will score the President very high in the area of infrastructural laydown. Unfortunately, no one will see that because we have all been disturbed by the level of insecurity.

“Major problem facing all of us now is insecurity. Unfortunately, most of us are part of the problems, look at what is going on in the Southeast and nobody is talking.

“Some people will just enter a police station, kill the personnel, and no one is talking, very soon, it will consume all of us.

“It is me and you that will suffer because we are looking at them destroying government properties, but not saying anything.

“They are burning INEC offices, police stations and tomorrow, they will reward the contract to their cronies for reconstruction with our collective wealth, so, who is suffering?”

According to him, the Buhari-led administration achievements are to further place the economy on the path of inclusive, diversified and sustainable growth in order to continue to lift a significant number of citizens out of poverty.

Olanrewaju explained that the government’s approach to infrastructure was a logical one as it simply prioritised the completion of critical ongoing projects over the introduction of new ones.

He said that the President had achieved so much in the area of infrastructure, with several ongoing, while some are completed.

The lawmaker said that the Buhari-led administration had made giant strides across all the sectors of the economy, including those projects abandoned by past administrations.

He also noted that the administration remained committed to rebuilding and expanding the Nigerian space.

“You can go and confirm the President’s intervention in the road network in every state of the federation, where major Federal road projects are going on.

“Go to the North Central where the long-neglected roads like the Ilorin – Jebba Road, a stretch of 93 km had been completed to provide a critical link between the Northern and Southern parts of the country in few hours.

“What of the South-South, where a stretch of several kilometres have been completed, which will reduce a journey that used to take days, a few years back, to few hours.

“The story is the same in the South East, where several projects are also receiving attention.

“In the Southwest, I can even say we are the luckiest in all the zones to have benefitted from the President’s administration, while the North-West and North-East are also not forgotten,” he said.

The lawmaker also noted that the President had also creditably acquitted itself in power supply, as work is going on in over 90 transmission projects across the country.

