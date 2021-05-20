Despite President Muhammadu Buhari being denied his request for the relocation of the headquarters of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Germany to Nigeria or any other African country, by the US defence department, the 3rd Special Forces of the US Army are currently in Nigeria.

The US Defence Department had earlier said that AFRICOM headquarters can not be relocated to Nigeria but that they will keep providing adequate support to end insecurity in the country.

The US forces arrived during the week and will be joining the Nigerian Navy for a Special Boat Service for two months.

The Special Force will train the Nigerian Navy to counter insecurity on land and sea.

The initiative is to promote security in the country.

The US Mission in Nigeria disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

“U.S. Army Green Berets @3rdSFGroup join @NigNavyToday Special Boat Service for two months of training to counter insecurity and extremists on land and at sea. The U.S.-Nigerian partnership continues to promote regional and domestic security. @USSOCAF # partnerships # NigerianNavy,” the statement read.

The statement didn’t state the location where the training would take place.

