By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo —THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, has dispelled rumours that Governor Udom Emmanuel has concluded plans to defect to All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Borono Bassey, yesterday, in Uyo, described Governor Emmanuel as a very committed, loyal and dutiful leader of the PDP, in Akwa Ibom State.

READ ALSOBack to Ishaq Oloyede’s JAMB and Isa Pantami’s NINjihad The party said: “We cannot conceive the faintest of reasons Governor Emmanuel would contemplate any form of movement, even in thoughts from the PDP, which values and ideological leaning resonate with his total development and leadership agenda, let alone to a party like the APC, a party synonymous with retrogression.

“Our party, the PDP, does not have even the minuscule sympathy for the APC in this shattered dream as our governor and leader of our party cannot in all good conscience, plunge our state into the impending retrogression that awaits any state that affiliates directly with the APC.

“The fact that this risible propaganda is making its way into the public domain at a time when Governor Emmanuel is busy inaugurating life-touching projects around the state as part of his pursuit of the completion agenda and to mark the sixth anniversary of his outstanding leadership in Akwa Ibom State equally speaks to the ill motive of its purveyors.”

“Akwa Ibom State, under the leadership Emmanuel is marching forward with the PDP and no form of hallucinations from men of the broom-wielding coven can change this resolve.

“We, therefore, urge our people to disregard such rumours or at best regard them as the manifestations of the thought process results of people who do not wish Akwa Ibom State well,” the party said.

