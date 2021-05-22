I’ve often heard people shout, “death, where is thy sting?”, and though I could understand their pain, the first time I shouted out this statement out of deep pain and sorrow and not singing it as part of a funeral hymn in recent time was on receiving the news of the passing onto glory of you my most beloved Egbon Akin, and I have since these past few

days found myself repeating it over and over again, “death where is thy sting?” while saying it in tears and sorrow.

Ha, my dearest egbon, your death hurts and I am in emotional pain as I write this tribute. To say I miss you is an understatement, your unexpected and quite sudden departure has left a void that will certainly be hard to fill.

It is indeed a difficult task having to write a tribute that captures the depth of the relationship we shared. I’ve often alluded to the fact that my emergence as a major player in Corporate Nigeria was primarily triggered by the triumvirate relationship I shared with you and my dearest brother Deacon Dele Adeshina, SAN, where all three of us collaborated on numerous transactions that had a significant impact on the Lagos State Real Estate Market in the 1990s to mid 2000s.

It was during this era that we learnt a lot of business tricks and processes from each other and I was exposed through you to the business dynamics and principles that have enabled me meander my way through Nigeria’s complex corporate business environment towards becoming the business man that I am today.

You were more than a friend; you were a big brother from another mother who deeply cared about me as you were a consistent source of wise counsel to me. Your family became my family and mine yours and it hurts very deeply to think about the void your departure has created in the life of your most supportive, wise and ebullient wife – Aunty Funmbi who has all these years been the proverbial pillar of support.

I will forever remember you for your love, loyalty, wisdom, and spirit of perseverance that never gives up in the face of a challenge. Your entrepreneurial abilities were second to none and it was indeed a privilege to learn some of the rare good qualities of life from you. There is no contesting the fact that you played a major role in my life and I remain highly indebted and eternally grateful.

Egbon Akin, I trust that you’re resting fully assured of my unflinching support to Aunty Funmbi, your beloved children (all of whom I consider as my daughters and son) and the rest of your family.

There aren’t too many like you these days and perhaps that’s why I celebrate the fact that you were in my life and very sad and painful to learnt of your departure when it happened. It was indeed a pleasure, privilege and very much a thing of joy to have been able to call you.

MY BIG BROTHER throughout all the years I knew you. I will indeed treasure the memories that we both shared together.

It wasn’t therefore a surprise that I was unexpectedly at your residence few hours to your passing all the way from Abuja because your heart was drawn towards you on that particular day. I came into your room, saw you on the bed while you were sleeping, I would have ordinarily allowed the nurse with you to wake you up as instructed by my Aunty but I waited for you to enjoy your sleep not knowing that it was a privileged moment which I should have chosen to bid you farewell!

At that moment you heard my voice with your wife and daughter around, you turned on the bed but backing all of us, I heard you snoring and stopped them from waking you up!! My dearest brother, I love you but God loves you more

and has called you home to rest from the troubles of this world. I strongly believe you are now resting in the bosom of our father – Abraham.

Egbon Akin, sun re o’

May your memory live in our heart forever, Amen.

Rest well my Egbon, my Comrade, and my Friend Forever till we meet to part no more.

J. O. AYENI CON, F.IoD, Dsc.

Like this: Like Loading...