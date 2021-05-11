Pastor Adeboye By Adeola Badru The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola, has described the sudden death of the young Pastor Dare Adeboye as a rude shock, describing the development as a great loss to the entire nation.

Aare Musulumi, also known as De-Damak, while condoling the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Pastor Adeboyein a statement released on Tuesday and made available to Vanguard, maintained that no pain be it physical, emotional or psychological or even spiritual could be more traumatizing than that of a father and mother losing their child.

While sharing in the grief of the family and the entire Christendom, Alhaji Akinola, noted that the pain of losing a child especially at his prime will always linger in the mind of every parent who cared and loved their children more especially showing them the way to go with God almighty in the journey of life like Pastor Adeboye and his wife have done.

He also emphasised that all man and woman under the sun must realise that death is a price that all must pay at different times, stressing that God is the only Being who designed time as He so pleases and cannot be questioned.

Also read: Osinbajo, Gbenga Daniel, Mimiko, Bishop Wale Oke, others grace Dare Adeboye’s service of song Akinola said: “It is indeed with great grief and very rude shock but with total submission to the will of Almighty God who is the Creator of all things that I received the shocking news of Young Pastor Dare Adeboye’s passing.”

“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers even as Muslims, are with the immediate and extended family including the entire Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide and it is indeed our earnest supplication to God the most benevolent to grant the entire family fortitude to bear the pain of Pastor Dare’s passing.”

“It must be noted that the quality of life lived is not predicated on how long but how well. Therefore, we must always as a people love as much as we can, forgive as much as we can, and live each day as upright as possible before God, because that one price which all human beings owe will surely be paid at different times.”

“As The Almighty Allah says in the Holy Quran ” Kullu Nafsin Dhaikat ul mawt” that is Every soul shall taste death.”

“On behalf of myself, my entire family, the Aare Musulumi-in-council and the entire Muslim of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, I express our sincere condolences to the family of Pastor E. A. Adeboye and the entire Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide over the departure of their beloved son.”

“Truly, Pastor Dare Adeboye’s passing has again proved to us all that there is great strength in our religious and ethnic diversity as all of us from across the world irrespective of religion, race, tribe or tongue, have been united in grief as we all mourn the passing of a very humble, diligent and very cerebral young Adeboye.”

“May God Almighty comfort them especially during this trying time of grief,” the statement ended.

Vanguard News Nigeria

