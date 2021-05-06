The Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, Mr. Pius Kolawole, has regained freedom after he was abducted last week.

The Street Journal, on Sunday, reported that the abduction of the council boss was not unconnected with his concerted efforts to rid his local government area of hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen terrorizing the council.

The council chairman was abducted around Egbe, a border town between Kogi and Kwara States, five days ago while embarking on a journey.

The Commissioner of Police in the state was said to have confirmed the chairman’s release in a WhatsApp chat.

He, however, said that he was not aware of any ransom paid.

He said that combined efforts of police and other sister security agencies who had been combing the bush paid off on Wednesday leading to the release of the victim.

“He has regained freedom. Police and other sister agencies, hunters, and vigilante men assisted by technology mounted unrelenting pressure through a continued search of forests 24/7 until his release.

“I’m, however, not in the picture of any ransom payment,” the commissioner said.

A family source who earlier spoke on the release said the chairman was welcomed and received by jubilant supporters and family members in his hometown, Egbe.

The source added that the Council Chairman is hale and hearty and has reunited with his family and supporters.

