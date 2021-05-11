Abdulsalami Abubakar

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.) has described the news linking him to purported arrest of helicopter supplying food to bandits as false and unfounded.

The General’s media aide, Dr. Yakubu Suleiman, told journalists in Minna that he would have ignored such spurious news, but that he had to set the record straight.

“This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the country and should not be condoned,” he stated.

He lamented that individuals could be so callous to peddle such news and smear the image and character of people.

Enjoining Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out on social media, his media aide called on the citizens to continue working and praying for enduring peace in the country.

MEANWHILE, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has said that his government will use military force to rescue the remaining 17 students of Greenfield University from the hands of the kidnappers, with minimal casualty during the engagement.

The kidnappers had demanded N100 million and 10 motorcycles before the students would be freed.

However, in an interview, el-Rufai insisted that his government would use military force against the bandits and set the students free.

El-Rufai said: “I was assured by the air force and army that they know where the students are, and they have encircled them. We are going to attack them. We will lose a few students, but we will attack the bandits and recover some of the students.

“That is our plan and that is the plans of the army. The air force will attack them from the air and the army will engage them on the ground.”

According to the governor, the initial attempt by the military authorities was futile, saying: “They (bandits) slipped through the cordoned area of the army.

“We are not just saying we will not negotiate with bandits; we try to trace them, engage them, using military force. We know it is risky; we know in the process we may lose some of the students.”





