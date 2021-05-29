El-Rufai. Photo: TWITTER/GOVKADUNA

SIECOM Postpones LG Poll

Following reports that some schools in Kaduna State have continued to operate outside of the guidelines presented to them by the security agencies to ensure the safety of their students and staff, the state government has warned schools operating in high-risk areas to adhere to the security advisory issued to them.

Meanwhile, the state Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM) has postponed the conduct of the local council election in the state earlier scheduled for June 5, 2021, due to lack of adequate sensitive materials for the polls.

It could be recalled that both public and private educational institutions in the state came under attacks by bandits recently, which led to the abduction of some students from their dormitories and the killing of those whose relatives failed to pay ransom.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who warned the schools to abide by security advisory in a statement, yesterday, also disclosed that banditry, attacks and reprisals claimed the lives of 10 persons in three local councils of the state.

Aruwan said security agencies had reported that armed bandits invaded Na’ikko village in Giwa local council, adding: “Community volunteers engaged the bandits and in the ensuing gun duel, three residents were killed, identified as Alhaji Shafiu, Alhaji Balailu Sano and Abdulsamad Hussaini. In a reaction, youths of Na’ikko village attacked a nearby Fulani settlement, Rugan Abdulmuminu, and killed two persons whom they alleged were involved in the initial attack. These were identified as Abdulmuminu Agwai and Samaila Agwai.”

The commissioner said that in another incident, armed bandits invaded Dakyauro village, Sabon Birni in Igabi local council and killed four persons after rustling about 25 cows. The four persons killed, according to him, were Musbahu Yusuf Basiru Jaafaru, Ja’afaru Yahaya and Umaru Sulaiman. He also said two persons, identified as Anas Ibrahim and Aisha Abbas, were injured in the attack.

Aruwan also disclosed that a community leader, Dauda Adamu, was killed by bandits at Ungwan Ayaba in Chikun Council, adding: “Armed bandits also invaded farmlands on the outskirts of Gigani village, Kerawa, Igabi local council and rustled about 14 bulls being used by farmers to plough the land.”

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai, after receiving reports of the incidents, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, sent condolences to their families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

He added: “The governor noted with deep concern the incidents in Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA and appealed to residents to embrace recourse to law. He implored them to avoid killings and reprisal actions that would prove utterly detrimental to peace in the area, as government was working closely with security agencies and stakeholders.

“Going further, governor El-Rufai assured farmers in the Giwa, Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru and Chikun LGAs of government’s awareness of their plight, and is taking active steps towards ensuring that they would continue to pursue their livelihoods in safety.

“The governor also addressed reports received on brewing tension in Bomo community, Sabon Gari LGA, between residents and the Nigerian Army. The governor appealed to members of the community to be calm, as the matter had been reported and steps were being taken in conjunction with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, to address the situation.

“Finally, the Kaduna State Government has urged private schools operating in high-risk areas to adhere to the security advisories issued to them. This followed reports that some schools have continued to operate outside of the guidelines presented to them by the security agencies for the safety of their students and staff.

“The governor is also monitoring developments in Kauru, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs, and working assiduously to enhance security and peace in the identified flash-points in these LGAs,” Aruwan said.

Acting Chairman of the KAD-SIEC, Ibrahim Sambo, said the state was still awaiting the delivery of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) by the manufacturers in China, hence the postponement of the election.

