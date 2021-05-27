Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Governor Dapo Abiodun; Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya at the commissioning of two roads: Osi/Ikola and Navy/Raypower Roads… in Ota

Says govt will always consult people on infrastructural projects Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, restated that the administration would continue to consult residents of the state to determine infrastructural projects they want government to undertake.

Abiodun, who said no infrastructural projects would be embarked upon without adequate input from the people, emphasised that the administration would not be a sectional one, but equitable administration.

The governor stated this at the official inauguration of the 4.92-kilometre AIT/Raypower and Ikola-Osi Ota-Navy roads in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Council of the state. He said that the two roads were prioritised due to their importance to the residents of Lagos and Ogun states.

According to him, the roads serve as a bypass to the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, noting they would create access to commuters between Lagos and Ogun.

While describing Ado-Odo/Ota Local Council as the “industrial council” in Nigeria, Abiodun said the newly-inaugurated roads would create enabling environment, enhance the economic growth and improve individual prosperity along the corridor, adding that the construction of the roads was in tandem with the decision of the administration to construct all the connecting and access roads between Ogun and Lagos.

Abiodun, who disclosed that roads in the state would be constructed and rehabilitated to improve the lives of residents, stressed that the roads fitted with street-lights and walkway, would further open up Ota and Agbado borderlines to investors.





