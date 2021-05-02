Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun (right), receiving two Awards from the Managing Director, BusinessDay, Dr. Ogho Okiti, for being the Newspaper’s Most Improved State on Security Infrastructure 2019 based on 100 Days Parameters and Most Improved State on Agriculture and Economic Empowerment 2020 at the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has been awarded the best Governor in Security 2019 and Agriculture and Economic Empowerment 2020 by the Business Day Media Limited.

Presenting the award, the Managing Director of the company, Dr. Ogho Okiti said the choice of Abiodun, as the best Governor in Agriculture was an overwhelming decision as a result of the massive work his administration had embarked upon since it came on board.

Abiodun commended the Business Day Media Limited for paying particular attention to developments in the state, saying the award would spur his administration to continue to do more for the good of the people.

He added that his administration would continue to do more in the agric sector because of its belief that the sector can make more agripreneurs, saying his administration would also continue to do all it can to make the state a safe haven for investors and at the same a horrible place for criminals to live or hide.

At the third Session of the 15th Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Egba, Abeokuta, with the theme: “God Our Foundation And Salvation,” the Governor said he’s poised to roll out air-conditioned mass transit buses this month where commuters will also have access to free Internet connectivity.

Passengers, he said, would soon begin to enjoy befitting luxurious air-conditioned and wifi enabled buses in the state capital, adding that: “In line with our Infrastructural rollout, we met with the UK foreign office and their department called the UK Prosperity Fund, they had a programme called the ‘Future Cities Project,’ and we were made to bid, they had this bid to develop 20 cities all over the world to turn them into future cities.

“They were going to do urban regeneration and urban renewal, we bided and our bid was Abeokuta. Out of the cities that were shortlisted and accepted, Abeokuta was one of those 20 cities to enjoy their funding.

“They came and sat with our Ministry of Transportation, they began to design the implementation of the urban renewal and regeneration of the Gateway Capital City of Abeokuta.

“The plan is the mass transit system rollout in the whole state, but we have decided to start the pilot scheme, the pilot of a mass transit of a modern city, a mega city mass transport pilot plan, we are starting in Abeokuta, that plan is not a future plan, we are starting between now and the end of next month.

“You will begin to see befitting luxurious, air-conditioned, wifi-enabled buses going from Kobape to Kuto, Lafenwa to Oke-Igbein, you will begin to enjoy and see modern bus stops,” he said.

While calling on the clergy to help his administration decide the route right for the pilot scheme in the capital city, said the intention of his administration was to ensure that the pilot scheme is implemented across the state after its initial commencement in the state capital.

“We are relying on our clergy as part of the stakeholders because we are rapidly consulting, and what are our consultations? We want to ensure that we get the routes right, we don’t want to send buses on routes where there are no passengers, we want to establish the routes that you have chosen with us in our inclusiveness approach to governance,” Abiodun said.

He commended the Anglican Mission for its contribution towards the development of education and humanity, describing the church as the purveyor, transmitter and bringer of western education into the country.

Abiodun, who also noted that the Synod is a viable platform to deliberate on various issues such as the development and growth of the Christian faith, added that the gathering is also an avenue where good Christian ethics are nurtured.

While commending the people of Egbaland for their support to his administration, the governor noted that the support of the people of the Egbaland had been vital towards the string of successes his administration had recorded in the socio-economic re-engineering of the state.

Abiodun lamented that, some of the yet-to-be occupied housing estates built by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have become dens of miscreants.

The Governor who attributed inability of residents of the state to own and occupy the estates to high price tag placed on the houses by the immediate past administration, also berated his predecessor for wasting the resources of the people on projects that had no meaningful impact on the lives of the people.

Abiodun declared that his administration in the last two years had built more houses than what any other administration had done.

“We are doing some housing projects in Kobape, Ilaro, Ota, Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode. Today, we have built more houses in two years in office than others have built in four to six years.”



