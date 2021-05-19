The increasing rate of domestic violence has claimed the life of yet another victim after a man named Makanjuola Ayedun from Isanlu community, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, reportedly crushed his wife, Nike Ayedun to death with a car.

The incident occurred at Gwagwalada, Abuja on Friday, May 14, 2021 around 10pm.

Sources say Ayedun knocked down his wife, Nike, a staff member of World Bank office at Asokoro, Abuja while reversing his car.

It was learnt that due to the speed, the car crossed an untared road and crashed into a building where some things were destroyed.

It was learnt that Ayedun wanted to flee when he realised that he had killed his wife, blaming the incident on brakes failure.

However, close sources claim Nike Ayedun’s death was not an accident.

According to the source who is close to the family, the man had always physically assaulted his wife.

“The whole issue started when Nike discovered that the safe box she had got for the purpose of saving money for her son, who demanded a huge birthday party, had been broken by her husband. She then confronted him about it. That was how the husband started beating her.

“After beating the hell out of her in the house, he collected her phone so that she could not call anyone. The man went outside and turned on his car’s engine while he came down to open gate. Nike ran to the gate demanding her phone. The husband said he would crush and kill her, and before she knew what was happening, the man knocked her down with full force while reversing the car,” the source said.

The deceased was said to have two boys with her husband. She was also said to be the breadwinner of the family as her husband was not employed.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation has indicated interest in the case which has now been transferred from Gwagwalada Police Command to FCT Police Command, Garki, Abuja.

Like this: Like Loading...