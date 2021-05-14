Joshua-Dogonyaro …Describes him as one of Nigeria’s best military officers By Ibrahim HassanWuyo The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Lt General Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro, saying he was one of Nigeria’s best military officers.

ACF, in a statement issued by Emmanuel Yawe, the National Publicity Secretary, said the Arewa Consultative commiserated with his family, the Government of his state of origin and the Nigerian Army which he served selflessly and prudently.

Also read: Buhari names Osinbajo chairman of Exco-Legislative Party forum “May the Lord bless his soul in Jesus name. An indigene of Langtang Local Government in Plateau state of the defunct Northern Region, General Dogonyaro was born in Vom Plateau state about 80 years ago. He studied at Gindiri boys Secondary School after which he enrolled in the Nigerian Army and was commissioned an officer in 1964.”

“He rose in the military to become Nigeria’s Chief of Defence staff. He was also appointed Field Commander, ECOMOG forces in Liberia during the civil war in that country.”

ACF recalled that Dogonyaro was a brilliant Commander and combatant soldier who fought bravely in the war to keep Ñigeria one and had remained a source of inspiration to younger officers until his death.

